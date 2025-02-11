If a report is to be believed, then Salman Khan & Atlee’s much-anticipated project has been scrapped indefinitely, with no clarity on the reasons behind the decision

In Pic: Atlee & Salman Khan

Listen to this article Salman Khan and Atlee’s collaboration not happening? All you need to know about the action thriller x 00:00

Soon after the release of Jawan, which marked the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, fans were anticipating that the ace director would soon collaborate with superstar Salman Khan. Later, reports emerged that Atlee would be joining hands with Salman Khan for a reincarnation drama, presenting him in a never-seen-before warrior avatar. It was also claimed that the film would feature either Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan in a pivotal role. While fans were excited to learn about this, a new report has now surfaced stating that the movie has been shelved.

Yes, you read that right! If a report by Masala.com is to be believed, the project has been scrapped indefinitely, with no clarity on the reasons behind the decision. Atlee has not reacted to reports of his project getting scrapped.

After delivering the blockbuster Jawan, Atlee teamed up with Varun Dhawan for Baby John, which also features Salman Khan in a cameo appearance.

Salman Khan on the Work Front

Salman Khan is currently busy filming Sikandar, and recently, a video of him shooting for the project surfaced on the internet, showcasing the actor in a dashing, rugged avatar. In the clip, Salman is seen exiting a kaali-peeli taxi. The scene appears to be a leaked moment from the film, where Salman Khan arrives at a location in a kaali-peeli, accompanied by a few of his men. They proceed toward a chawl while the kaali-peeli driver is heard screaming and reciting a dialogue from behind.

Apart from Sikandar, Salman will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s debut series B***ad of Bollywood. He will also be seen in Tiger vs Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

More About Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan’s Partnership

This film marks another milestone in the celebrated partnership between Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan, whose last venture, Kick, became a ₹300 crore blockbuster. Sikandar promises to take this partnership to new heights, delivering yet another blockbuster when it releases in cinemas on Eid 2025.

