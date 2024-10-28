Since Baba Siddique's murder, with Lawrence Bishnoi taking responsibility for it, Salman's security has become a concern.

It's no secret that Salman Khan and Baba Siddique were very close friends, and the NCP leader's death has deeply affected Bhaijaan. In a recent interview, Baba Siddique's son, Zeeshan Siddique, spoke about how Salman keeps checking on him and how his father's murder has impacted Khan. Since Baba Siddique's murder, with Lawrence Bishnoi taking responsibility for it, Salman's security has become a concern.

Zeeshan Siddique on bond with Salman Khan

In an interview with BBC Hindi, Zeeshan spoke about his bond with Salman and shared, "Main humesha se pitaji ke jo dost rahe hain unko celebrities to nahi maanta hoon. Kyuki agar aapke ghar pe koi agar humesha aata hai, aapke pitaji ke parivarik dost hote hain to woh ghar ke sadasya hi jaise hote hain. To jitta ghar ke sadasya ki ahmiyat hoti hai waise Bhai ki ahmiyat hai aur baaki jo pitaji ke dost hain. (I have never considered my father's friends to be celebrities. Because if someone always visits your home, they are your father's close friends and are considered family members. So, Salman Khan and other celebrities are as important as any other family member).”

Salman Khan is unable to sleep properly

He further said, “Salman Bhai bhi bohot upset hue is cheez ko le kar. Pitaji aur Salman Bhai to humesha sage bhai jitne hi close the. Pitaji ke jaane ke baad bhi Bhai ne bohot support diya hai, humesha check karte hain mere pe. Unko raat ko neend nahi aati hai, ye sab baat karte hain. (Salman was very upset by all these things. Father and Salman were as close as real brothers. He has supported me a lot ever since my father's death; he always makes sure to check on me. He can't sleep properly at night; he talks to me about all these things).”

Salman Khan plans Dubai trip amid death threats

Salman Khan's fans have been concerned for his safety following the death of politician Baba Siddique and threats from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. Despite the tense situation, Salman is continuing with his work commitments. According to reports, he will soon be heading to Dubai for the Dabangg Reloaded event.

As per ETimes, Salman Khan is set to participate in the popular international show, Dabangg Reloaded, scheduled for December 7. Despite threats from the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his group, the Tiger 3 star plans to honour his work commitments. Along with Salman, celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, and Aastha Gill are also expected to attend. The event is being organized by Jordy Patel.