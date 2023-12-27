Salman Khan Birthday 2023: As the Bhaijaan of Bollywood celebrates his 67th birthday today, his jeejaji Anand Babu from Hum Saath Saath Hain has the sweetest wish for him

Salman Khan Birthday 2023: Sooraj Barjatya is a director who has made films that teach family values, and in his career, the filmmaker has given some masterpieces to Indian cinema. One such classic film is ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. The film features the most timid Salman Khan one can ever see, as he portrays the perfect son and an even more perfect brother who could go to any lengths to be a righteous man. 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' is a guilty pleasure for most Salman fans, and the movie will never go out of trend.

After the release of the film, Salman soon became the 'Prem' that every girl wanted in her life. He didn’t have to beat 100 men to a pulp to impress his audience; one smile, and they were sold in minutes. As the Bhaijaan of Bollywood celebrates his 67th birthday today, his jeejaji Anand Babu has the sweetest wish for him. Mahesh Thakur, who played the character of Anand Babu (Salman’s brother-in-law), in a conversation with us, called Salman a gem of a person and shared that the two used to go to the same school.

While wishing him a very happy birthday, Mahesh Thakur heaped praise for Bhaijaan and said, “First of all, Bhai Khan, Salman Khan is a gem of a person, and he has always been the same even before he was a big star. I knew him before he became Salman Khan. He used to stay in the building down at Bandstand, and I had a house in Mount Mary, and we used to go to the same school before he got Maine Pyar Kiya and became a big star. So, he has always been a genuine guy, a good person, and a complete Bandra boy, and I want to wish him a very happy birthday. I wish him good health, and all the success, and God bless him always."

On the work front, Mahesh Thakur is currently working for ‘Aagan Apno ka’ a story of a dedicated single father and his unbreakable bond with his three daughters. While Salman Khan was most recently seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif.