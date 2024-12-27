The cutest birthday wish came from none other than Bhaijaan’s bodyguard and everyone’s favourite, Shera. Shera took to Instagram and shared an inside pic from Salman’s intimate b-day bash

Birthday wishes for Salman Khan

Listen to this article Bhaijaan Salman Khan gets the sweetest wish from his bodyguard Shera, check it out x 00:00

Salman Khan, who is celebrating his 59th birthday today, has received wishes pouring in for the Bhaijaan on his special day. From Varun Dhawan, Zaheer Iqbal to Salman’s personal security Shera, several people have posted special wishes for Bollywood’s Bhai as he turns a year older today, on December 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebs wished Salman Khan on his birthday

Varun Dhawan, who is currently enjoying the box office success of his film Baby John, shared a screening with Salman Khan in the action thriller. While wishing his latest co-star and Bhaijaan, Varun wrote, “Baby John and Bhai Jaan, Happy birthday to the youngest and naughtiest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Maniesh Paul, who has shared the stage with Salman Khan during several hosting events, also wished Bhaijaan. While sharing pictures with him, he wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday Bhaijaan @beingsalmankhan. Bas pyaar aise hi bana rahe! 🤗🤗🤗 Love you.”

Kumar Sanu had quite an interesting wish for Bhaijaan. Kumar Sanu shared a reel to wish Salman. The reel features Kumar Sanu's popular song Pehli Pehli Baar Jab, with young Salman shaking a leg in the clip. While sharing the clip, the legendary singer wrote, “Wishing a very happy birthday to the amazing @beingsalmankhan. May God bless you with a happy and healthy life. While looking back, so many songs, so many memories… and most of them have become history! Stay blessed and keep ruling hearts!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumar Sanu (@kumarsanuofficial)

The cutest wish came from none other than Bhaijaan’s bodyguard and everyone’s favourite, Shera. Shera took to Instagram and shared an inside picture from Salman’s intimate birthday bash. In the snap, he was seen posing with Bhaijaan. While sharing the pic, Shera wrote, “Mere MAALIK ka birthday hai 🥳 Love MAALIK ❤️ #maalik #happybirthday #birthday #blessed #shera.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shera (@beingshera)

Meanwhile, Zaheer Iqbal shared two stories to wish the Bhaijaan, and one story has a throwback picture of little Zaheer with young Salman.

Salman Khan's Sikander teaser postponed

The teaser for Sikandar, which was originally set to be released today, December 27, in celebration of Salman Khan’s 59th birthday, has been postponed. The delay follows the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on December 26. Directed by A R Murugadoss, the teaser of the action thriller will now be released online on December 28 at 11:07 AM, as confirmed by the official X account of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.