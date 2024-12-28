Salman Khan turned 59 yesterday and the actor planned a grand birthday party at the Ambani residence in Jamnagar for friends and family. The event was a spectacle, here's a sneak peek of the event

Salman Khan's birthday celebrations in Jamnagar (pic/Instagram)

Salman Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on Friday. The actor had a midnight celebration with his near and dear ones in Mumbai and then the superstar headed to Jamnagar, Gujarat with friends and family for a grand celebration. He was papped while exiting the Jamnagar Airport. Paps were constantly wishing the actor as he was exiting.

Celebs gear up for Salman Khan's birthday bash in Jamnagar

A video of Salman Khan's guests heading for the grand celebration has gone viral. The guests are seen sitting in a plane, ready to jet off. The video features Salman's mother Salma Khan, Helen, his nephews Arhaan and Nirvaan, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Alvira Agnihotri, Deanne Pandey, and Warda Nadiadwala.

The grand celebration for the Dabangg hero was organised at a residence owned by the Ambanis. It was a grand celebration and few videos from the bash showcasing fireworks, fancy decor, and delicacies have surfaced online.

Sohail Khan and Deanne Pandey share glimpses from the grand celebration

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's aunt Deanne Pandey posted pictures from the venue on her Instagram. In the pictures, she is posing with Salman's sister Alvira Agnihotri and Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Nadiadwala in front of a swimming pool. Another picture features a big sign reading "love (red emoticon) you bhaijaan". Sohail Khan is also spotted enjoying a buggy ride in one of the pictures. The beautiful fireworks at Vantara are also seen. Deanne also posted an old picture of the four siblings- Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, and Alvira in the photo dump. She captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Salman Khan".

Salman's younger brother Sohail also took to Instagram to share a post from his dear brother's birthday bash. He posed in front of the love you bhaijaan sign with his son Nirvaan, and nephew Arhaan.

Salman Khan's work front

Meanwhile, the teaser of Salman Khan's new film Sikandar was supposed to be released yesterday but due to the unfortunate demise of our ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh, the teaser reveal was postponed. The reveal will happen today at 4:05 pm.