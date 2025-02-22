Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently launched his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri's new music track in Dubai. It was quite the star-studded glamorous event

On Friday, superstar Salman Khan was in Dubai to launch his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri's new music track. Ayaan, who performs under the stage name Agni, released his new single Universal Laws on February 20. The star-studded launch event saw the Khan family assemble along with celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha and Nora Fatehi in attendance. At the event, Salman Khan spoke highly of his nephew and also addressed the topic of nepotism that has been widely debated and discussed in the Hindi film industry.

Salman Khan stood by his nephew on stage during the song launch and also spoke a few words. During the launch, host Kris Fade appreciated Salman and the entire Khan family for showing so much support to Ayaan. To this, the superstar immediately reacted, "That's what nepotism is". This reaction left everyone including Ayaan in splits.

Sonakshi Sinha posted several pictures from the star-studded event. She was seen dressed in a blue glittery gown. She was accompanied by her husband actor Zaheer Iqbal.

About Ayaan Agnihotri

Ayaan, known by his stage name Agni, has made his debut as a singer, composer, and rapper with his track "Universal Laws.”

After its star-studded launch in Dubai, “Universal Laws” will be available worldwide on Agni’s official YouTube channel and all major streaming platforms.

Ayaan Agnihotri, the son of Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, had previously collaborated with his uncle Salman Khan on the track “You Are Mine,” composed by Vishal Mishra.

In an interview with IANS, Ayaan shared that the song had been in the works for some time with Salman and Vishal, who had even shot a music video and were nearing the final stages of its release. However, Salman felt that the track could benefit from a little extra flair before it was finalized.

He went on to reveal that Salman had called Alvira, asking if Ayaan could perform the rap for the 8-bar section of the song. “I told them that I would love to do it. So, I wrote 2 versions of rap on the 8-bar section. Mamu heard it and liked it and asked me to go and meet Vishal and meet him. I wrote both the verses in 20 minutes.”