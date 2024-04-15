Arbaaz Khan slams people calling the firing incident a publicity stunt: 'Our family has been taken aback'

Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz released an official statement amid several unconfirmed media reports.

Arbaaz Khan Pic/Yogen Shah

A day after two unidentified individuals opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence at Galaxy Apartment, Bandra, his brother Arbaaz Khan, released an official statement amid several unconfirmed media reports. He also slammed those claiming to be spokespersons of the family and giving out false narratives.

Arbaaz wrote on Instagram, “The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously.

“No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support,” he added.

The chilling incident, which occurred on a Sunday morning, saw two unidentified individuals opening fire outside Salman Khan's residence, prompting swift action from law enforcement. Arbaaz was seen visiting later in the day with his wife Sshura Khan.

According to preliminary findings, the assailants arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, covering their faces under helmets, indicating a "meticulously planned attack." They discharged a total of four rounds during the incident, leaving behind a live cartridge at the scene.

Senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police, promptly responded to the scene to oversee the investigation.

Since November 2022, Salman Khan's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Khan has also been authorised to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.

(With inputs from ANI)