Salman Khan spotted for the first time since firing at his Mumbai residence, asks celebrity friends not to visit 

Two unidentified individuals opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence, prompting swift action from law enforcement.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted for the first time since the firing incident outside his Mumbai residence. The actor was seen leaving Galaxy Apartment in Bandra in his car, resuming work amid the chaos outdoors. Salman remained calm and composed as the paparazzi stationed there photographed him sitting next to the driver.

Earlier, a source informed India Today that the actor does not want his celebrity friends to visit him since it can get inconvenient to others living in the same vicinity, “Salman is very much focused on going about his work as planned earlier. He doesn’t want to give attention to those behind this firing incident because he feels that is exactly what they want. Instead, he has asked friends and actors from the industry not to worry. Further, he also asked them not to make any visits to Galaxy Apartments as it is getting inconvenient for other members of the society as well,” said the source.

The incident, which occurred on a Sunday morning, saw two unidentified individuals opening fire outside Khan's residence, prompting swift action from law enforcement. According to preliminary findings, the assailants arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, covering their faces under helmets, indicating a "meticulously planned attack." They discharged a total of four rounds during the incident, leaving behind a live cartridge at the scene. Senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police, promptly responded to the scene to oversee the investigation.

Since November 2022, Salman Khan's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Khan has also been authorized to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was last seen in the thriller film 'Tiger 3', which performed well at the box office. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Reportedly, he will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan's upcoming film 'The Bull'. However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited. He also has 'Tiger vs Pathaan' in his kitty with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. On Eid, he also announced ‘Sikandar’ with AR Murugadoss.

