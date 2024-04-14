Two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside Salman Khan's house in Mumbai's Bandra area and fled from the spot.

Salman Khan with Salim Khan Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Salman Khan reacts to firing at Mumbai residence: 'Bhai not bothered about his life, very scared of harm to family', claims friend x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan may seem unfazed about the firing that took place outside his Mumbai residence, but he is very much concerned about his family’s safety. On Sunday morning, around 5 am, two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area, where the actor resides, and fled from the spot.

A close friend of the Khan’s shared the actor’s reaction to the chilling incident. The person, who chose to be anonymous told Zoom, “Bhai is not bothered about his own life. But he is very scared of harm coming to his family members. Salim Uncle (Salman’s father Salim Khan) has suggested that they move out of their family residence to a better place. The best part of this family’s hum-saath-saath-hain rule is that no one shows his or her true apprehensions. So outwardly Salim Saab is keeping very calm and cool. But the entire family knows Salim Saab is getting sleepless nights over the threat. Salman feels the more attention he pays to the threat, the more the attention-seeker will feel he has succeeded in doing what he wanted. Besides, Salman is a fatalist. Jo jab hona hoga tab hoga.”

Security outside Khan's residence was stepped up and the police were collecting footage of the CCTV cameras installed near his house to identify the person. Local police, crime branch personnel, and a team of forensic experts reached the spot to collect evidence and started a probe into the incident. A Mumbai Police officer said that Salman Khan was present in his house when the firing took place.

In the past couple of years, Salman and his father Salim Khan have been issued death threats in different ways, including dropping a letter to the family. Following the multiple threats to the Mumbai-based actor, the city police have upgraded the security cover of Salman Khan, plus issued him a permit for a gun license, and last year, the actor acquired a new bullet-proof SUV as additional protection to move around.

On the film front, Salman announced his new film 'Sikandar' on Eid, which is directed by AR Murugadoss. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by Murugadoss, the movie will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. AR Murugadoss made his Hindi debut with 'Ghajini', which crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office. He also helmed Akshay Kumar's film, 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty'.

(With inputs from Agencies)