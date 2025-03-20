Returning to choreography after eight years, Ahmed Khan discusses incorporating the Dabke dance form in Sikandar’s title track and how Salman Khan brought swag to his steps

(From left) Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan in Sikandar naache

Over the past many months, Ahmed Khan has been neck-deep in the shoot of his directorial venture, Welcome to the Jungle. But when producer Sajid Nadiadwala reached out to him to choreograph Sikandar’s title track, he promptly said yes. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s dance number Sikandar naache, which dropped online on Tuesday, marks Ahmed’s return to choreography after eight years. “I’d do anything for them,” he smiles, emphasising his long-standing collaboration with the superstar-producer duo.

With Salman’s films, one can be assured of hit songs and hook steps that will be imitated by his legion of fans. So, as a choreographer, how did he make sure that the latest number stands out? Ahmed explains, “We wait for a Salman track because of the swag. He comes up with moves that even a grandfather can do, and sometimes he pulls off moves that even youngsters can’t match up. But whatever I’ve done with him, it has been a pleasure; when you have such a good-looking man in front of the camera, half the job is done. When you show him [a step], sometimes he doesn’t do it exactly how you want, but he does it in his own style and eventually you see your creation take shape.”

Ahmed Khan

The choreographer’s last hit number with Salman was Jumme ki raat from Kick (2014). With Sikandar naache, the idea was to top it. “Or we had to, at least, try to reach that space,” says Ahmed. That’s when Nadiadwala suggested incorporating the Levantine folk dance, Dabke, in the track. Excited by the suggestion, Ahmed went ahead to design the number that was shot with about 500 dancers at a massive set in a Mumbai studio last month. The choreographer adds, “Sajid suggested that we add the Dabke dance style. This has never happened in Hindi movies so far. He went out of his way to fly down Lebanese dancers from Turkey, who could perform Dabke. I loved that we made that addition. Salman has danced his heart out in this song.”

Do the Dabke

Dabke combines elements of circle dance and line dance. The folk dance is popular in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and Palestine, with people performing it at weddings and other joyous occasions.