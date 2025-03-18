Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's Sikandar Naache takes things up a notch with its swag-filled hook steps popularly known as the ‘Dabke’ dance form along with a larger-than-life setup

A still from Sikandar Naache

As Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar gears up for its release on the occasion of Eid, the makers dropped yet another song titled Sikandar Naache where the superstar can be seen grooving alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Interestingly, this track also highlights a new signature move as seen in the music video. Check it out.

About Sikandar Naache

The song takes things up a notch with its swag-filled hook steps popularly known as the ‘Dabke’ dance form along with a larger-than-life setup. The track is a visual and musical feast, with Salman Khan owning the screen with his signature style and killer dance moves, while Rashmika Mandanna brings grace and unstoppable energy to every frame.

But that's not all – the grand scale of the song is taken to new heights by producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director AR Murugadoss with a stunning backdrop and the inclusion of special dancers from Turkey, perfectly matching footsteps with Salman and Rashmika. The choreography is nothing short of spectacular, by Ahmed Khan with the Turkish dancers adding a unique flair to the already electrifying sequence.

As Sikandar Naache unfolds, the chemistry between Salman and Rashmika is undeniable, setting a new benchmark for on-screen pairs. With its high-octane energy, vibrant visuals, and unforgettable dance moves, this track is set to rule the airwaves and dance floors alike.

A collective effort

The high-energy anthem Sikandar Naache is brought to life with the brilliant musical touch of JAM8, the catchy mukhda and riff, composed by the talented Siddhant Miishhraa, set the perfect tone for the track, while Sameer’s lyrics add depth and flair to every beat. The soulful voices of Amit Mishra, Akasa, and Siddhant Miishhraa deliver an unforgettable performance, bringing the song's vibrant spirit to life. Together, their contributions elevate Sikandar Naache into a chart-topping, must-listen hit.

Sikandar trailer update

Mid-day reported that the makers are racing against time to lock the trailer as well as the final product. “Murugadoss is known to be meticulous and wants to deliver an action spectacle with Sikandar. The post-production team is working round the clock to lock the final cut. It’s not as if the audience has not been introduced to Sikandar’s world. With a song drop every few days, the actor-director duo has ensured that viewers are invested in the film. The trailer will further heighten their excitement,” revealed a crew member.