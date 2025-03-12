Working with Salman Khan on Sikandar, National Award-winning cinematographer Tirru says the superstar’s power lies in his ‘truthful way of emoting’ on screen

In Sikandar, Salman Khan’s character fights the country’s rampant corruption

Cinematographer S Thirunavukarasu, known as Tirru in the industry, was to work with AR Murugadoss on the Telugu hit, Ghajini (2005). While that did not materialise, 20 years on, the National Award-winning cinematographer has teamed up with the director on Sikandar. Creating the world of the Salman Khan-starrer wasn’t easy. The biggest challenge? Recreating the Dharavi slums, he says. “Shooting in Dharavi, Matunga, and Bandra with Salman [was not feasible]. We initially wanted to shoot at real locations, but it came with logistical issues. So, we built a humongous set, replicating the environment of Dharavi in great detail. I designed the set, which was 60-foot tall and spread over 400 feet at the SRPF Ground. Making sure it looked real, not staged, was a huge challenge,” reflects Tirru.

The upcoming Eid release, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, sees Khan as a ruthless businessman who has a change of heart after he sees the rampant corruption in the country. Tirru, who had worked with the superstar on Kyon Ki (2005), was only too happy to reunite with him after two decades. Having captured the actor through his lens twice over, he says Khan’s ability to come alive in front of the camera is unparalleled. “Salman is one of the finest actors, though not fully explored yet. He has a truthful way of emoting. There were moments during filming when I told him, ‘Just be yourself; it’s far more powerful than acting.’ One of his unique qualities is that he doesn’t worry about camera angles, lighting, or his look—something that most stars are usually concerned about. He trusts the cinematographer completely. That level of trust was wonderful to work with,” he smiles.

S Thirunavukarasu

In his last release Game Changer, Tirru says he became the first cinematographer to use infrared film in colour. Moving from director S Shankar’s vibrant world to Murugadoss’ realistic one was a fulfilling experience. Tirru adds, “His main requirement was handling the film’s emotional depth. Sikandar captures the essence of true love and humanity, reflected through Salman, who is known for his philanthropy. At its core, it’s an entertainer with a social issue.”

20

The number of years after which the cinematographer reunited with Salman Khan