Salman Khan has been a close associate of Baba Siddique for decades. The superstar has been a vocal supporter of the late NCP leader's political endeavours as well

Salman Khan and Baba Siddique

When Salman Khan endorsed Baba Siddique during election time in front of Narendra Modi

Baba Siddique, NCP leader and former MLA from Bandra West constituency was shot dead on Saturday evening. His murder sent shockwaves in the political circle and film industry. He was well known in the political circle for his association with Congress and later NCP. He is also well associated with Bollywood biggie including Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

In fact, it was actor Salman Khan's support that led him to become MLA from Bandra West.

When Salman Khan endorsed Baba Siddique in Gujarat

Following his death, an old video of Salman Khan is going viral. In the video Salman can be seen appealing to people of Bandra to vote for Baba.

Salman Khan can be heard saying “Jo best man hai aapke constituency ke andar, aap uske liye vote kijiye”( You should vote for the best man from your constituency). Salman continues “Aapke liye best man kaun hai yahan” (Who is the best man for you here). The crowd screams “Modi”. Salman further says “Aapke liye yahan best man Modi hain, Meri jo constituency hai Bandra, wahan par best man hai Baba Siddique aur Priya Dutt” (For you Modi is the best man here, but for my constituency Banda best man is Baba Siddique and Priya Dutt).

He elaborated “You have to vote for Modi saheb, I have to give my people the vote”.

Salman bhai and Baba Siddique always shared personal bond between them



This was the man, Baba Siddiqui, whom Salman Khan requested people to vote for in front of Narendra Modi.



When Baba Siddique ended SRK and Salman Khan's feud

Baba Siddique is also known to play an important role in reconciling Salman and Shahrukh Khan after their famous fight at a club years ago. Baba called both of them at his iftaar party and played bridge between them. A picture of the same went viral thereafter. Baba’s iftaar party was an annual affair full of glitz and glamour. Entire Bollywood used to grace the occasion. Baba’s son Zeeshan Siddique is currently MLA from Bandra West.

Salman rushes to Lilavati hospital after Siddique's demise

On Saturday night, around 11.30 pm the doctors officially confirmed the demise of Baba Siddique. He was shot by three unidentified assailants in Bandra East outside his son Zeeshan's party office. Soon after his demise, Salman Khan arrived at the hospital to be with Siddique family. Actors Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty were also seen at the hospital.