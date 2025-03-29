The fan can be seen distributing the tickets. When asked if it was sponsored by Salman Khan, he denied it and asserted that he’d done this before in other cities

Salman Khan in Sikandar

Salman Khan's die-hard fan buys Sikandar tickets worth Rs 1.7 lakh, netizens call it 'insane'

With just days left for the release of Salman Khan’s action entertainer Sikandar, fans have commenced advanced bookings for the movie. While some might indulge in a watch party since the release coincides with Eid and Gudi Padwa, one die-hard fan has gone the extra mile and purchased tickets worth Rs 1.72 lakh. A video of the person in question has gone viral. The fan can be seen distributing the tickets. When asked if it was sponsored by Salman, he denied it and asserted that he’d done this before in other cities. Watch the video below.

Salman Khan doesn’t want controversy

While promoting Sikandar, Salman Khan opened up about various aspects, including controversies and fan expectations. While speaking to ANI, Salman was asked if controversies have become a trend with every film release. Responding to this, the actor made it clear that he does not want any controversy surrounding 'Sikandar'.

"Arey nahin chahiye bhai humko koi controversy. Bohot saare controversies se guzar chuke hain hum. Humko nahin chahiye koi controversy," the actor said.

"And I don't think controversies make a film a hit. We've seen, in fact, that sometimes a film's release is delayed due to controversies, for example, from Friday to the next Tuesday," he added.

What to expect from Sikandar

Talking about what fans can expect from Sikandar, Salman assured that the film has much more to offer beyond what is seen in the trailer. He said, "This is just a 3.5-minute trailer. When you see a 2 hours 25 mins long film, you will understand that this trailer was nothing. We cannot put everything in the trailer. There are a lot of things in the film that you are going to like...For an action film, emotions are very important..."

The film is directed by AR Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the project, marking Salman Khan's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Patil, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sathyaraj. Sikandar is set to release on March 30, 2025.