Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Systemic urban planning failure’
IPL 2025: Mumbai University asks MCA to pay Rs 1.59 cr for using ground
Thane: Cyber cops recover Rs 90 lakh after phishers target travel agency’s accountant
Mumbai: No bidders for BMC’s tunnel vision project
Mumbai: Gym brawl over triceps rope leaves man injured in Goregaon
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Salman Khans die hard fan buys Sikandar tickets worth Rs 17 lakh netizens call it insane

Salman Khan’s die-hard fan buys Sikandar tickets worth Rs 1.7 lakh, netizens call it ‘insane’

Updated on: 29 March,2025 05:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The fan can be seen distributing the tickets. When asked if it was sponsored by Salman Khan, he denied it and asserted that he’d done this before in other cities

Salman Khan’s die-hard fan buys Sikandar tickets worth Rs 1.7 lakh, netizens call it ‘insane’

Salman Khan in Sikandar

Listen to this article
Salman Khan’s die-hard fan buys Sikandar tickets worth Rs 1.7 lakh, netizens call it ‘insane’
x
00:00

With just days left for the release of Salman Khan’s action entertainer Sikandar, fans have commenced advanced bookings for the movie. While some might indulge in a watch party since the release coincides with Eid and Gudi Padwa, one die-hard fan has gone the extra mile and purchased tickets worth Rs 1.72 lakh. A video of the person in question has gone viral. The fan can be seen distributing the tickets. When asked if it was sponsored by Salman, he denied it and asserted that he’d done this before in other cities. Watch the video below. 



A salman fan bought tickets worth 1.7 lac to distribute. Wonder what goes through their mind
byu/Slurpmey inBollyBlindsNGossip


Salman Khan doesn’t want controversy 

While promoting Sikandar, Salman Khan opened up about various aspects, including controversies and fan expectations. While speaking to ANI, Salman was asked if controversies have become a trend with every film release. Responding to this, the actor made it clear that he does not want any controversy surrounding 'Sikandar'.

"Arey nahin chahiye bhai humko koi controversy. Bohot saare controversies se guzar chuke hain hum. Humko nahin chahiye koi controversy," the actor said.

"And I don't think controversies make a film a hit. We've seen, in fact, that sometimes a film's release is delayed due to controversies, for example, from Friday to the next Tuesday," he added.

What to expect from Sikandar 

Talking about what fans can expect from Sikandar, Salman assured that the film has much more to offer beyond what is seen in the trailer. He said, "This is just a 3.5-minute trailer. When you see a 2 hours 25 mins long film, you will understand that this trailer was nothing. We cannot put everything in the trailer. There are a lot of things in the film that you are going to like...For an action film, emotions are very important..."

The film is directed by AR Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the project, marking Salman Khan's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Patil, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sathyaraj. Sikandar is set to release on March 30, 2025. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Sikandar Salman Khan Entertainment News bollywood news viral videos

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories


Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK