Salman Khan took to his social media and shared a picture with his father, Salim Khan, as he sat on his first bike, a Triumph Tiger 100. The bike was bought in 1956

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars who rules the hearts of the audience. While the superstar enjoys a massive fan base across the nation, he credits his life and success to his father, the legendary writer Salim Khan. The father-son duo shares a wonderful bond, which is often evident on screen. Recently, the superstar expressed his love and life journey with his father in the documentary Angry Young Men. Once again, he showcased his affection with an adorable picture.

Salman Khan took to his social media and shared a picture with his father, Salim Khan, as he sat on his first bike, a Triumph Tiger. He further wrote in the caption:

"Dad's 1st bike, Triumph Tiger 100,1956"

About the Triumph Tiger 100 bike

The Tiger 100 (T100) was a standard motorcycle first made by the British motorcycle company Triumph in 1939. Production ceased when the Triumph factory was destroyed by German bombing in 1940 during World War 2, but recommenced in 1946. Several variants were manufactured until 1973.The lighter and more powerful Tiger 100 was developed as a sports enthusiasts' machine, and as with previous models the "100" referred to its claimed maximum speed in miles per hour (mph).

Salman Khan's upcoming work

The superstar was recently seen making a cameo appearance in the film Singham Again where he donned the uniform of Chulbul Pandey from the famed Dabangg franchise. Singham Again has been directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.

Salman will be next seen in ‘Sikandar’ in which he has been paired opposite ‘Pushpa’ star Rashmika Mandanna. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is known for films like ‘Ghajini’ and 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty'. It is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and marks the reunion of Salman with Sajid after 'Kick' which was released in 2014. The makers of the film have booked its release for Eid 2025, the festival which is reserved for releases of Salman Khan.