Bollywood actor Salman Khan's safety continues to make headlines this year. The superstar has been on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's radar for his alleged involvement in the Blackbuck poaching case. After claiming responsibility for NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder, the gangster has threatened the superstar to pay and apologise or be ready for dire consequences. Bishnoi has said that Salman humiliated his community by allegedly killing a blackbuck.

Now, Salman Khan's father veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has reacted to the matter. He claimed that his son has no reason to apologise to anyone as he never killed any animal. He said that he had asked his son if he was involved in the blackbuck case to which he denied being even in the car when the poaching happened. Salim said that his son never lies to him. "I asked Salman who did it, and he said that he was not even present at the spot. He said he was not even in the car when the incident happened. And he never lies to me," he said in a interview with ABP.

Salman has never killed a cockroach also, says father Salim Khan

Salim further said that his son has no reason to apologise as he never killed any animal and apologising would mean agreeing to have committed a crime. "Mafi mangna, ye accept karna hai ki maine maara hai. Salman ney kabhi kisi jaanwar ko nahi maara. Humne kabhi kisi coackroach ko bhi nahi maara. Hum inn cheejo me believe hi nhi karte (Apologising means admitting. Salman never killed any animal. We have never even killed any cockroach. We do not believe in these things)," he said.

He further questioned, "Salman kissey jaake maafi maangey? Aapne kitne logo sey maafi mangi hai, kitne jaanwaro ki aapne jaan bachai hai? (Who should Salman apologise to? How many people have you apologised to, how many animals' lives have you saved?)"

The screenwriter further defended his son by saying, "Koi gunaah kiya hai? Aapne dekha hai? Aapko maloom hai, jaanch padtaal ki hai? Humne toh kabhi bandook bhi use nahi ki (Has he committed any crime? Have you seen him? Have you investigated the matter? We have never even used a gun)."