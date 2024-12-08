Iulia Vantur is rumoured to be dating Salman Khan for some time. She is often seen at his family gatherings. Iulia has also collaborated with him on the professional front

Salman Khan with Iulia Vantur's family

Listen to this article Salman Khan joins rumoured GF Iulia Vantur for her dad’s birthday celebration, see adorable family pics x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan joined his rumoured girlfriend and actor-singer Iulia Vantur to celebrate her dad’s birthday. She took to Instagram and shared adorable family portraits with the caption, “Happy Birthday, Dad! I love you and thank you. 2 heroes.” Both Salman and Iulia were all smiles as they stunned in casual fits for the occasion.

Iulia Vantur’s Bollywood journey

Iulia Vantur is rumoured to be dating Salman for some time. She is often seen at his family gatherings. Iulia has also collaborated with him on the professional front like singing the song "Jag Ghoomeya" from his film Sultan. She has also sung "Seeti Maar" from Radhe.

Recently, Iulia lent her voice to the revamped version of the song “Raat Baaqi Baat Baaqi” from the spy-thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The Romanian star told IANS, "You never know where your voice will reach! I was pleasantly surprised to find out that my rendition of the song 'Raat Baki' has reached a global audience through the teaser of Citadel: Honey Bunny. It's a wonderful feeling to see my work resonate with so many people and to receive such positive feedback.”

She added, “It comes as an important recognition of many years of constant work and commitment to what I love the most: music, in that in Hindi, a language that I’ve learned in the most beautiful way… through music itself. I’m really grateful!”

“Raat Baaqi Baat Baaqi” is originally picturised on Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, and late star Parveen Babi. It is from the 1982 film Namak Halaal.

Salman Khan’s upcoming projects

Salman will be seen headlining 'Sikandar'. The film marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. In May 2024, the production house officially announced that Rashmika Mandanna was also a part of the film.

Salman also has ‘Kick 2’ in the pipeline. The superstar is set to reprise his role as Devi Lal Singh aka Devil for the second instalment of his 2014 hit, Kick. Sources told Mid-day that filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, who had turned director with the entertaining action fare, is keen to take ‘Kick 2’ on floors next year.