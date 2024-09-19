Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s presence at the mall in Dubai led to a fan frenzy. Viral videos show several admirers of Khan rushing towards him to catch a glimpse

Salman Khan Pic/X

Listen to this article Fan frenzy at Dubai mall after Salman Khan spotted with heavy security - watch video x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted at a mall in Dubai with heavy security. The actor, surrounded by several bodyguards left the city after his father Salim Khan was threatened in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi during his morning walk. Salman sported a blue shirt with black pants and a hat while strolling through the shopping plaza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fan frenzy at Dubai mall after Salman Khan spotted

Salman Khan’s presence at the mall in Dubai led to a fan frenzy. Viral videos show several admirers of Khan rushing towards him to catch a glimpse. However, no one was able to get close due to the security personnel around him. Watch the video below.

2 nabbed for 'Lawrence Bishnoi threat' to Salim Khan

The Mumbai Police nabbed a man and woman who allegedly threatened Salim Khan in the name of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The two accused have claimed that it was a 'prank' but they have been taken into custody and further probe is on, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IX) Raj Tilak Roushan. While the man was caught late last night, the woman was apprehended on Thursday -- within 24 hours after they accosted Khan and threatened him, saying: "Should we send Lawrence Bishnoi to you?"

Salman Khan’s upcoming projects

Salman will be seen headlining 'Sikandar'. The film marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. In May 2024, the production house officially announced that Rashmika Mandanna was also a part of the film.

Salman will also be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by SRK. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. An official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

Salman also has ‘Kick 2’ in the pipeline. The superstar is set to reprise his role as Devi Lal Singh aka Devil for the second instalment of his 2014 hit, Kick. Sources told Mid-day that filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, who had turned director with the entertaining action fare, is keen to take ‘Kick 2’ on floors next year.