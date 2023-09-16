Salman Khan penned a special note for his niece Alizeh Agnihotri on Instagram and shared an adorable throwback picture

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Salman Khan gives niece Alizeh Agnihotri a career advice ahead of her debut: Mamu par ek ehsaan karo... x 00:00

Salman Khan is a doting and protective 'mamu' or maternal uncle to his nieces, Alizeh Agnihotri and Ayat Sharma, and nephew Ahil Sharma. Now, as Alizeh is set to make her Bollywood entry, the superstar has a piece of special advice for her. For the unversed, she is the daughter of director Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

Salman's note for Alizeh read, "Mamu par ek ehsaan karo, jo bhi karna dil aur mehnat se karna! Always yaad rakho, Life mein go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself. Fit hone ke chakkar mein same mat ho jaana, aur alag hone ke chakkar mein sabse alag mat ho jaana. And moossssssst importantly, ek baar jo tumne commitment kardi toh phir mamu ki bhi nahi sunnnaa!!"

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The superstar shared the note along with an unseen picture from Alizeh's childhood. He can be seen holding her in his arms. Twinning in black, Alizeh couldn't stop looking at her uncle and smiled wide. She reacted to Salman's post and wrote, "Thank you mamu (sic)."

Alizeh has been locked in to play the lead role in Soumendra Padhi's upcoming off-beat film. The director is known for his Netflix series Jamtara 1 and 2. He also won a National award for his film Budhia Singh: Born to Run starring Manoj Bajpayee. Reportedly, Zeyn Shaw is paired opposite Alizeh in her debut. He played one of the leads in Netflix's popular and acclaimed show, Class. Reportedly, the yet-to-be-titled film is scheduled to released in theatres later this year. Salman's post might be the beginning of promotions.

Early reports claimed that Alizeh was roped in for Avnish Barjatya's directorial debut, which is now titled Dono. She was reportedly the first choice to play the female lead opposite Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol.

In 2019, rumours were rife that Alizeh might make her Bollywood debut with Salman’s Dabanng 3. However, her father dismissed it as false and said in an interview, "That's not true at all because she is not the right casting and that was never in consideration. I read in the newspaper but it is not true. If you say something you are in trouble and if you don't say anything still you are in trouble; it's a very tricky place. I told her to just let it pass but the fact that people are talking that's a blessing."