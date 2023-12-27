Salman Khan greets fans on his birthday from his balcony as crowd cheers for Tiger 3 star

Hundreds of fans had gathered outside Salman Khan's house in Bandra. The star finally appeared late in the evening

Salman Khan greets fans from his balcony (Photos: Yogen Shah)

December 27 is a festival of sorts in B-Town, as it is the birthday of Salman Khan, one of the top superstars. Fans of the Tiger 3 star celebrate the day with aplomb, friends and family members send in their wishes for the actor. Salman has been trending online all day. Fans also gather in front of his house in Bandra, waiting for a glimpse of the star, every year. And Salman always obliges.

This year too, Salman stepped out on the balcony to greet his fans on his birthday evening. He also shared a video of it, thanking his fans for the wishes. His brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri also shared two videos of Salman waving to his fans. One showed the whole mob cheering outside Salman's home, as cops tried to keep the crowd in control.

In another video, Salman is seen walking out onto the balcony, dressed in white and grey casuals. The cheers in the crowd increase as they spot their favourite star.

Salman Khan rang in his 58th birthday on Wednesday. To wish Bhaijaan, fans started gathering in large numbers outside his Galaxy residence to catch the superstar's glimpse on the birthday eve itself. Fans from different cities have been waiting outside Salman Khan's Mumbai residence since Tuesday night to celebrate the star's birthday. Many of them brought huge posters of Salman with them.

The crowd has been growing since midnight. The police barricaded the roads to prevent the streets from being overwhelmed by the hundreds of fans gathering outside the actor's residence, hoping to catch a glimpse of the superstar. The star finally appeared on his birthday, late in the evening.

Birthday bash the previous night

The Khan family hosted a party at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai on December 26. What makes Salman's birthday even more special is that it coincides with the birthday of his niece Ayat. The mamu-niece duo celebrated their birthday together every year. This year too it was a joint affair. The duo cut the cakes at an intimate birthday bash in the presence of family and close friends. Several videos went viral giving a glimpse of Salman's midnight birthday celebration.