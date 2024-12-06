Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Salman Khan heads to Dubai with late Baba Siddiques son Zeeshan watch video

Salman Khan heads to Dubai with late Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan, watch video

Updated on: 06 December,2024 09:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen heading out of the country from the Mumbai airport early on Friday morning. He was accompanied by Zeeshan Siddique

Salman Khan heads to Dubai with late Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan, watch video

Salman Khan and Zeeshan

Listen to this article
Salman Khan heads to Dubai with late Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan, watch video
x
00:00

Hours after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and his Deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajith Pawar, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning. The actor who was seen arriving at the airport with his trusted and loyal bodyguard Shera and other staff members. The actor is seen travelling with high security owing to recent death threats against him in the past few months. Also, accompanying him was politician Zeeshan, son of late Baba Siddique. Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12 outside his MLA son's office in Mumbai. 


For his airport look, Salman kept it stylish yet simple as he wore a casual black shirt which he paired with dark blue jeans. The 'Kick' actor completed his look with a cap, his signature silver bracelet, and trendy black-and-white sneakers. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)


The appearance follows a recent security breach earlier this month when a man managed to enter the set of one of Salman's projects in Mumbai. As per the Mumbai Police, Salman Khan was shooting a film in Dadar West when a fan wanted to watch the shooting, but the security personnel moved him aside and a fight broke out between them. In anger, the man took the name of Lawrence Bishnoi, after which the guards called the police and handed him over to them. The man is a resident of Mumbai.

Salman Khan's work front

He was last seen making a brief appearance in Rohit Shetty's Diwali release 'Singham Again'. In the scene, he was seen talking to Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham character. The superstar is currently shooting for is actioner Sikandar directed by AR Murugadoss who is also the director of Ghajini. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set for an Eid 2025 release. In the film, Salman will share screen space with actor Rashmika Mandanna.

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from this, Salman has 'Kick 2' and Aditya Chopra's 'Tiger Vs Pathaan.Salman is currently hosting TV show 'Bigg Boss' 18. 

(with inputs from ANI)

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Salman Khan Zeeshan Siddique baba siddique Entertainment News mumbai airport dubai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK