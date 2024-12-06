Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen heading out of the country from the Mumbai airport early on Friday morning. He was accompanied by Zeeshan Siddique

Hours after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and his Deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajith Pawar, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning. The actor who was seen arriving at the airport with his trusted and loyal bodyguard Shera and other staff members. The actor is seen travelling with high security owing to recent death threats against him in the past few months. Also, accompanying him was politician Zeeshan, son of late Baba Siddique. Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12 outside his MLA son's office in Mumbai.

For his airport look, Salman kept it stylish yet simple as he wore a casual black shirt which he paired with dark blue jeans. The 'Kick' actor completed his look with a cap, his signature silver bracelet, and trendy black-and-white sneakers.

The appearance follows a recent security breach earlier this month when a man managed to enter the set of one of Salman's projects in Mumbai. As per the Mumbai Police, Salman Khan was shooting a film in Dadar West when a fan wanted to watch the shooting, but the security personnel moved him aside and a fight broke out between them. In anger, the man took the name of Lawrence Bishnoi, after which the guards called the police and handed him over to them. The man is a resident of Mumbai.

Salman Khan's work front

He was last seen making a brief appearance in Rohit Shetty's Diwali release 'Singham Again'. In the scene, he was seen talking to Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham character. The superstar is currently shooting for is actioner Sikandar directed by AR Murugadoss who is also the director of Ghajini. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set for an Eid 2025 release. In the film, Salman will share screen space with actor Rashmika Mandanna.

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from this, Salman has 'Kick 2' and Aditya Chopra's 'Tiger Vs Pathaan.Salman is currently hosting TV show 'Bigg Boss' 18.

(with inputs from ANI)