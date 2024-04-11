Salman Khan and his father Salim appeared on the balcony of his apartment to greet fans on Eid al-Fitr 2024

Salman Khan and Salim Khan greet fans (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Salman Khan, his dad Salim greet fans outside Mumbai residence on Eid al-Fitr 2024

Every Eid, Salman Khan delights his fans without fail. Despite the scorching heat, his admirers congregated outside his residence at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of him. It's become a customary practice for Salman to extend his greetings to fans from the balcony on this auspicious occasion.

Salman Khan and father Salim show up on his apartment balcony

On Eid al-Fitr 2024, clad in a white pathani suit, Salman Khan waved at the crowd, accompanied by tight security and his father, Salim Khan. He was spotted happily greeting his fans from the balcony, flanked by tight security. The video of this moment has quickly spread across social media platforms, showing Salman extending Eid wishes to his fans through waves and folded hands. In return, the excited crowd cheered, waved, and cheered.

Earlier this evening, a large number of individuals thronged alongside the road near Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. However, as the situation got out of control with more and more fans flocking and causing traffic jams, as well as the onset of a stampede-like situation, cops took the matter into their own hands and began lathi charge.

A video shared by paparazzi shows Mumbai police officials raining lathis on the mob gathered outside Salman’s residence.

Salman never misses a chance to make Eid special for his fans. This Eid-ul-Fitr he announced his new film 'Sikandar', which is directed by AR Murugadoss.

Revealing the film's title on Instagram, Salman wrote, "Iss Eid 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' aur 'Maidaan' ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar Milo (Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan on this Eid, next Eid, meet Sikandar). Wish u all Eid Mubarak!"

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by Murugadoss, the movie will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. AR Murugadoss made his Hindi debut with 'Ghajini', which crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office. He also helmed Akshay Kumar's film, 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty'.

For years Salman has been coming up with films on Eid.