'Dekho chand aaya'; Shah Rukh Khan wishes sea of fans on Eid al-Fitr 2024

It's Eid al-Fitr 2024, and Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, made sure his army of fans didn't go home disappointed. Every year on Eid, SRK steps out onto the balcony of Mannat to greet his fans. Last year, he was accompanied by his youngest son, AbRam, and as a special treat, the proud dad brought him out again!

On Eid al-Fitr 2024, Shah Rukh Khan continued the tradition of greeting his fans. He shared a video showcasing the frenzy outside his residence, Mannat. The actor was dressed in a white kurta, his hair styled in his signature half-up, half-down hairdo, and most importantly, he exuded tons of gratitude.

The video captured the thousands of fans gathered outside Mannat, eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan himself. The screams from the sea of fans are truly unforgettable, offering a glimpse into the love and admiration Shah Rukh Khan has garnered over the years.

Meanwhile, not too far away, near Salman Khan's residence, things took a turn for utter chaos.

What went down near Salman Khan's house

Salman Khan has a mandatory ritual of greeting fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. A large number of individuals thronged alongside the road near Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. However, as the situation got out of control with more and more fans flocking and causing traffic jams, as well as the onset of a stampede-like situation, cops took the matter into their own hands and began lathi charge.

A video shared by paparazzi shows Mumbai police officials raining lathis on the mob gathered outside Salman’s residence. Watch the clip below.

Salman never misses a chance to make Eid special for his fans. This Eid-ul-Fitr he announced his new film 'Sikandar', which is directed by AR Murugadoss.

Revealing the film's title on Instagram, Salman wrote, "Iss Eid 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' aur 'Maidaan' ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar Milo (Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan on this Eid, next Eid, meet Sikandar). Wish u all Eid Mubarak!"

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by Murugadoss, the movie will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. AR Murugadoss made his Hindi debut with 'Ghajini', which crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office. He also helmed Akshay Kumar's film, 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty'.

For years Salman has been coming up with films on Eid.