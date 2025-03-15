During the shoot of Kick, one of Salman Khan's assistants on the sets of Kick asked Saurabh Shukla to modify his reaction during a scene

In Pic: Saurabh Shukla

Listen to this article When Salman Khan schooled his assistant for giving acting advice to Saurabh Shukla: 'He told him that...' x 00:00

There are times when people assume things about actors and believe they know their favorite actors better. One such incident happened with National Award winner Saurabh Shukla when one of Salman Khan's assistants on the sets of Kick asked Shukla to modify his reaction during a scene. According to the assistant, the reaction that Saurabh gave wasn’t on point and could have angered Salman.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with the Digital Commentary channel, Saurabh shared that this happened while he was shooting for Kick. The actor, who played Jacqueline Fernandez's father in the film, revealed how an assistant of Salman Khan gave him acting advice.

When Salman Khan’s assistant gave acting advice to Saurabh Shukla

The actor shared that in one of the scenes where he meets his daughter’s suitor, Devi Lal Singh (played by Salman Khan), they had a rather interesting exchange. “Salman’s character is meeting me for the first time as my daughter’s boyfriend. Interestingly, the scene is written in such a way that he asks me about my salary, my savings, etc. So when I was asked that question, I reacted in a way that showed the audience I was stumped and shocked by it,” said Saurabh.

He further continued and added, “After the scene was shot, one of Salman’s assistants came up to me and said that I had to change my reaction in that scene. The assistant felt I should act scared in front of Salman’s Devi Lal Singh. While I tried to argue that such a reaction didn’t make sense, his assistant pointed out that Salman might not like my reaction.”

How Salman reacted to her assistant’s advise to Saurabh

After this hilarious incident, Salman called his assistant and told him not to disturb Saurabh. Revealing Salman’s reaction, Shukla said, “Salman called his assistant and asked him not to disturb me at all. He told him that my acting was on point and that it was the perfect response to the scene.”

While sharing this, Saurabh also mentioned how people around big actors often make decisions on their behalf, which gives a wrong impression of them. He said, “Salman liked it… but see how things could have become difficult.”

On the work front, Mid-day reported that Salman Khan has finally wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Sikandar, which is slated to release on the special occasion of Eid.