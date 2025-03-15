In the first two pics from the post, Salman and Adiba can be seen facing the camera with splashes of color all over them.

Salman Khan's Holi celebration

Listen to this article Salman Khan celebrates Holi with kids on the set of Sikandar x 00:00

Salman Khan is extremely busy with his next, "Sikandar" at the moment. The superstar even spent Holi on the set of his much-awaited drama.



Child actor Adiba Hussain who will be seen in "Sikandar" took to her Instagram and treated us with a few pictures of her Holi celebration with Salman on the set.

Later on, these two are joined by Adiba's younger sister.

While Salman posed in a black sleeveless T-shirt, shaded denim, and a silver chain, Adiba looked adorable in a stylish checkered top, and hoop earrings.

The caption of the post read, "The most colourful Holi. Splash colours of love."

Adiba further posted these pictures in the stories section with the caption, "Adiba with Bhaijaan on set".

Recently, Salman shared an intriguing poster from "Sikandar" before Holi.

The poster featured Salman standing on top of a burning vehicle, surrounded by flames and smoke.

Dropping the post on his IG, he wrote, "#HappyHoli Milte hai Eid par! #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss."

Additionally, the makers released the song "Bam Bam Bhole" from the movie, featuring Salman and Rashmika Mandanna.

With electrifying music by Pritam, "Bam Bam Bhole" enjoys the energetic voices of Shaan, and Dev Negi. The lyrics for the track have been penned by Sameer.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the much-awaited drama has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. With Salman and Rashmika as the lead pair, the movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar as ancillary cast.

"Sikandar" marks the reunion of Salman with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, "Kick".

Talking about the technical crew, Tirru has handled the film's camera work, whereas the editing has been performed by Vivek Harshan.

"Sikandar" is likely to hit the cinema halls on March 31, on Eid al-Fitr.

