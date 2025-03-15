Sources close to the production revealed, "It was a patchwork sequence between Salman and Rashmika in Bandra, and the team finished the shoot around 8:30 PM"

In Pic: Salman Khan

Listen to this article Salman Khan wraps Sikandar’s shoot—THIS is what the actor did first after the final shot x 00:00

Salman Khan's much-awaited film Sikandar has officially wrapped up its shooting, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. The superstar recently completed the final leg of the shoot in Mumbai amidst the presence of co-star Rashmika Mandanna, director A.R. Murugadoss, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The highlight of the day was that Khan shaved off his beard—a first for him post the film’s shoot—to mark the wrap. Pictures of Salman with his new look are already doing the rounds on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salman Khan wraps Sikandar shoot

Sources close to the production revealed, "It was a patchwork sequence between Salman and Rashmika in Bandra, and the team finished the shoot around 8:30 PM. Right after the shoot, Salman cleaned his beard, which he had been keeping for his look in Sikandar. In real life, Salman always prefers a clean-shaven look."

Sikandar was filmed over a 90-day period in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and other locations across the country. Throughout the production, the team shot four songs, including three dance numbers, and five action sequences. "Sikandar is designed for the big screen, with typical Murugadoss elements like romance, politics, drama, and revenge incorporated into the script to complement the big action blocks. The makers are now focused on post-production, adding finishing touches to the final product to prepare it for the Eid 2025 weekend," the source added.

Final print to complete in next 5 days

Although the principal shooting for Sikandar wrapped up in January, Salman, Rashmika, and the team filmed some patchwork scenes and a promotional song in February and March. "The edit is locked, and work is progressing on color grading, VFX, and background. The final prints of Sikandar will be completed in the next five days, marking the start of the countdown for the theatrical release," the source concluded.

More about Sikandar

Directed by visionary filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is already creating waves with its gripping teaser. With the shooting wrapped, the buzz surrounding the movie is only getting louder. Salman Khan will be returning to the big screen during Eid 2025 with Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film promises to be an explosive cinematic experience with plenty more surprises still to come.