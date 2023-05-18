'Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan': When Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed who is more fun to work with

During the promotions of 'Raees' in 2017, Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. On the show, host Kapil Sharma asked Nawazuddin Siddiqui certain questions about the three Khans

Nawazuddin Siddiqui began his acting career doing small and not so noticeable roles in Hindi cinema. Slowly he got recognised for his skills and started getting major roles in big films. Over the years, he as worked with all three Khans of Bollywood- Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

During the promotions of 'Raees' in 2017, Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Nawaz played the antagonist in the film headlined by SRK. On the show, host Kapil Sharma asked Nawazuddin Siddiqui certain questions about the three Khans.

Kapil first asked Nawaz, "Of the three, who gives the most number of retakes". Nawaz fumbles while trying to give an answer. Looking at this, Khan comments, "Nawaz must be thinking that giving takes in itself a big thing for them, retakes is different thing altogether".

Next, Kapil asks Nawaz from whom he received the bigger paycheck. Before he could answer, SRK reminds Nawaz that the editing of 'Raees' is still in his hands and that a parallel role can easily become a guest appearance. Nawaz, Kapil, and the audience laugh at this.

Further, Kapil asks who among the three Khans is the most fun to work with. "Mazza toh Salman bhai ke saath aata hai (I have had the most fun working with Salman Khan)," he said.

Shah Rukh Khan is seen holding a straight face and nodding at this comment. When Kapil tries to provoke the superstar by saying that Nawazuddin has taken revenge for his 'editing' dialogue, Khan very calmly responds, "Hero ko joker bolu toh badla hai kya koi, acchi bata thodi hai. Mai abhi Salman ko phone karke bolunga ki Nawaz bhai joker bol rahe hai teko (It's not revenge if you are calling a hero, joker. Not a good thing. I will call Salman and tell him that Nawaz bhai called him a joker)." This candid and witty answer from SRK received a huge laughter from all.

Nawazuddin Siddqui has worked with Salman Khan in 'Kick' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and with Aamir Khan in 'Talaash'.