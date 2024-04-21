Sanjay Dutt's son Shahraan is part of Al Nassr’s under-14 team, a club that gained attention after signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Shahraan Dutt, Salman Khan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Salman Khan proudly introduces Sanjay Dutt's son Shahraan at a karate event in Dubai, video goes viral x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently in Dubai for his professional commitments following the firing incident at his Mumbai home, was spotted at a Karate event. In a video shared by pro-fighter Shahzaib Rind, Salman can be seen interacting with him and introducing Sanjay Dutt’s son Shahraan, who was also at the event.

Shahzaib wrote on Instagram, “@beingsalmankhan it was an honour to fight in front of you boss watching you since childhood. Love you bhaijan.”

Shahzaib won the Karate Combat for Pakistan against Rana Singh-led India.

Coming to Shahraan, the star kid is part of Al Nassr’s under-14 team, a club that gained attention after signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sanjay and Maanayatta tied the knot in 2008. They became parents to Iqra and Shahraan. Sanjay is also a father to Trishala Dutta, whom he shares with his late first wife Richa Sharma.

Sanjay and Salman are close friends and have also hosted the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ together.

Meanwhile, Salman garnered headlines after a firing incident outside his residence in Bandra. The Kutch Police arrested the two accused persons and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with the incident. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

On Monday, Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan stated on the family's behalf, saying they all have been affected due to the 'disturbing' firing incident.

"The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person in a motorcycle at Galaxy Apartment, the residence of the Salim Khan family, is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media, saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected, which is not true, and these views should not be taken seriously," the statement read.

He also shared that the family was fully cooperating with the Mumbai Police in the ongoing probe into the incident.

"No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time, the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support," Arbaaz added.

Notably, since November 2022, Salman's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus after threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The actor was also authorised to carry a personal firearm and has also acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.

(With inputs from ANI)