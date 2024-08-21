At the trailer launch of 'Angry Young Men', Salman Khan was the only one who didn’t sit on a chair and remained standing for the entire event which was about an hour long

Salman Khan with Salim Khan Pic/Yogen Shah

About a week ago, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended the trailer launch for ‘Angry Young Men’ a three-part docuseries on Salim-Javed (Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar), the legendary screenwriting duo who transformed Indian cinema in the 1970s with iconic films like ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Deewar’, and ‘Don’. This docuseries delves into their groundbreaking creative partnership and enduring influence on the film industry.

The event was also attended by Akhtar's children Zoya and Farhan, and noted figures from the industry. As the lot took to the stage to discuss the docuseries and share interesting anecdotes, Salman was the only one who didn’t sit on a chair and remained standing for the entire event which was about an hour long.

The reason? Long ago, Salman had said, "I will never sit on a chair when my father is around. That's a matter of respect. I have learned to always stand up when my father is in the room.”

At the same event, Javed Akhtar went down memory lane and shared how Salman was as a child. "Our kids told such amazing things about us today. But they were very young and they don't remember much. We do. When I met Salim Sahab for the first time, Salman wasn't even one year old. It was 1965."

Apart from his acting skills, Salman is loved by his fans for his charming looks and the veteran lyricist shared that he was good-looking since childhood. "Abhi itne handsome lag rahe hain, ye koi abhi ki baat nahin hai, ye bachpan se hi khoobsurat the (He is looking so handsome now, but he has been beautiful since childhood). He was an exceptionally good-looking child."

He recalled a picture of Khan in the living room of his father Salim Khan's house. The legendary lyricist shared that all the kids of Salim Khan were born after they became friends. "Today, Salman is the he-man and this dashing hero but he was a very shy and quiet child who spoke very little.”

The documentary's title Angry Young Men refers to the angry young man hero-type the duo created in the 70s. Salim-Javed played a pivotal role in Amitabh Bachchan's stardom. It commenced streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India on August 20.