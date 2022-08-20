Salman Khan shoots in Leh for 'Bhaijaan', flaunts long hair

He will next be seen in the third installment of 'Tiger' franchise alongside Katrina Kaif. It is all set to release on April 21, 2023. He also has 'Bhaijaan', which stars Pooja Hegde

Picture courtesy/Salman Khan's Instagram account

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a picture flaunting his long hair while shooting for his upcoming film 'Bhaijaan' in Leh Ladakh.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a picture posing with a motorbike, with his back towards the camera and captioned it as "Leh Ladakh".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

While, the actor did not share details about the film or what is he shooting for, he had flown to the Northern part of India along with Pooja Hegde, who is his co-star in 'Bhaijaan'.

Also Read: Watch video! Aayush Sharma opens up on why he isn't doing Salman Khan's 'Bhaijaan'

He will next be seen in the third installment of 'Tiger' franchise alongside Katrina Kaif. It is all set to release on April 21, 2023. He also has 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', which stars Pooja Hegde.

Salman will reportedly make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone. He will also be seen alongside Jacqueline Fernandes in 'Kick 2'.

(With inputs from IANS)

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal