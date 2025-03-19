Amidst the rising excitement for the film, director A.R. Murugadoss was seen sharing some really interesting insights about Salman Khan & Rashmika Mandanna's film

Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is one of the most awaited films of the year. With its action-packed teaser and electrifying songs, the film has already captivated audiences. Now, all eyes are on the much-anticipated trailer. Amidst the rising excitement for the film, director A.R. Murugadoss was seen sharing some really interesting insights about the film.

Sikandar to have ‘surprise element’

Ahead of this, when a leading publication asked, “Ghajini had a strong emotional core apart from action. Will Sikandar have similar depth?" the director replied, "Yeah, definitely. This is not only a mass film; it has very strong family emotions. Ghajini was about a boyfriend-girlfriend love story, but this is about a husband-wife relationship. It explores how families function today, how couples treat each other, and what we might be missing in our relationships. That will be a highlight of the film. Though Ghajini seemed to be a psycho thriller to the audience, the love story of Aamir and Asin was the surprise element. Similarly, here there's an element of love that will move the audience."

Further, he shared what makes Sikandar special and said, "It will be a significant film in Salman sir's career. It's not just an Eid entertainer—it has a mix of action, emotion, and mass appeal that will connect with audiences of all backgrounds. We've made a film that everyone, from hardcore Salman fans to family audiences, will enjoy."

Sikandar is a relatable story

The director also expressed that those who loved Salman in films like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun will also like Sikandar. He said, "Yes, exactly! It's a mass film with a strong emotional foundation, just like Ghajini. Initially, people thought Ghajini was just an action film, but the love story became its emotional core. Similarly, Sikandar has that surprise element—an intense, relatable husband-wife story at its heart."

