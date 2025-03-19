The makers took to their social media and shared a new poster featuring Salman Khan in and as Sikandar while announcing the release date

Salman Khan as Sikandar

Finally, the wait is over as the makers of Sikandar have officially revealed its highly anticipated release date. Set to hit the big screens on March 30, 2025, Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, has kept the audience hooked with its teaser and songs. Now, the announcement of its release has further elevated the ever-rising excitement!

Makers announced Sikandar’s release date

The makers took to their social media and shared a new poster featuring Salman Khan in and as Sikandar while announcing the release date. They further jotted down the caption, "Celebrating festivals of India with Sikandar. Iss baar celebration hoga triple! We're coming on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid! #Sikandar releases worldwide in theatres near you on 30th March 2025. See you at the movies."

Fans react to Sikandar’s release date

As the makers dropped one of the biggest announcements of the year with a new and intriguing poster, fans started sharing their excitement in the comment section. One user wrote, “Woow release date per aa gaye hain 30 March. All-time super blockbuster #Sikandar 2025.” “Sikandar faad faade, Box Office faade faade, Haters ko gaade gaade gaade gaade Sikandar,” another fan wrote. A third fan shared, “Powerhouse hai Sikandar🔥🔥 sab ko jhukna padega ab to.”

While several fans shared their excitement about the film’s release date, many were seen questioning when the film’s trailer will drop. One said, “Trailer release kro aur trailer tagda cut hona chahiye.” “Trailer mast wala cut karna, old BGM ke saath,” another comment reads. A third user questioned, “Trailer kab ayega?”

More about Sikandar

The release of Sikandar on March 30, 2025, is indeed an auspicious occasion, as the nation will be celebrating festivals like Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, marking the beginning of a new year in Maharashtra and South India. Moreover, Salman Khan will continue his tradition of delivering an Eid blockbuster, treating his fans from the very next day.

Get ready for an epic cinematic experience this Eid 2025! Salman Khan returns to the big screen, joined by the stunning Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. Backed by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by the master storyteller A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release on March 30, 2025.