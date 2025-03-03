Salman Khan teases new Eid song called Zohra Jabeen from Sikandar. The song features actress Rashmika Mandanna and will release tomorrow

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in Zohra Jabeen

Listen to this article Salman Khan to serve another Eid special song - Zohra Jabeen from Sikandar to drop tomorrow x 00:00

Salman Khan's Sikandar is currently the most talked-about and one of the biggest films of the year, gearing up for a grand Eid release. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the Bollywood superstar on the big screen, and the film has already generated massive buzz with its posters.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Eid special song to drop tomorrow

The recently released teaser, packed with action, mass appeal, and entertainment, left audiences wanting more. Now, the makers are unveiling the film's first song, Zohra Jabeen, tomorrow. Ahead of its release, they dropped a teaser, which has taken over the internet. This Eid special song has Salman dressed in his festive finery, with Rashmika Mandanna looking gorgeous in a glittering black saree-lehenga. The beat is catchy and already has fans asking for more.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Zohra Jaben teaser gets Salman fans excited

Netizens are praising it and sharing their excitement as they can't wait to watch the full song. A fan praised the song, writing, "Salman Khan and Rashmika are killing it, loved Zohra Jabeen Teaser, Full Song ka intezaar hai ab."

Salman Khan and Rashmika are killing it, loved Zohra Jabeen Teaser, Full Song ka intezaar hai ab🤩 pic.twitter.com/omWgH634DJ — shriya (@alisha1302002) March 3, 2025

Another fan commented, "This is surely gonna hook you guys, #Zohrajabeen full song releasing tomorrow!🙌🏻❤‍🔥#SalmanKhan #RashmikaMandanna."

“#SalmanKhan & #RashmikaMandanna are literally setting the dance floor on fire, can't wait for the full song," praised a fan.

#SalmanKhan & #RashmikaMandanna are literally setting the dance floor on fire, can't wait for the full song 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JWhs1sK0kV — aleena (@aleena_112000) March 3, 2025

As Sikandar builds momentum, the curiosity and anticipation continue to skyrocket. Salman Khan will be returning to the big screen during Eid 2025 with Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film promises to be an explosive cinematic experience, with plenty more surprises still to come.