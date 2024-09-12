Salman Khan was photographed by the paparazzi as he made his way through the barricades at Ayesha Manor, where Malaika Arora's stepfather Anil Mehta fell to his death

Salman Khan, Malaika Arora Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan visited Malaika Arora to offer condolences after her stepfather Anil Mehta passed away on Wednesday. Salman was photographed by the paparazzi as he made his way through the barricades at Ayesha Manor, where Mehta fell to his death from his balcony on the sixth floor. The Mumbai Police is investigating the case, trying to figure out if it was an accident or suicide.

For those unversed, Salman is Malaika’s former brother-in-law. The actor’s brother and film producer Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz later tied the knot with makeup artist Sshura Khan.

Malaika Arora's stepfather's post-mortem report

The post-mortem report suggests that Mehta died due to multiple fractures sustained after he jumped from the sixth floor of his Bandra residence. Mumbai Police has been investigating the incident that occurred at 9 AM on September 11 at Ayesha Manor stating that Mehta's body had severe fractures to his right leg and other parts. He was declared dead at the hospital upon arrival.

Mumbai police record statement of Malaika Arora's mother

Joyce Polycarp in her statement told police that she saw Anil's slippers in the room and started looking for him before she heard the building's watchman shouting for help, and looked down from the balcony, he said. Mehta was found lying in a pool of blood on the building's premises. Police will also record the statements of Malaika and her sister Amrita Arora besides the watchman and eye-witnesses in a day or two.

Malaika Arora shares first statement after stepfather’s death

Malaika wrote on Instagram, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, Axl, Duffy & Buddy. Anil Kuldeep Mehta 22/02/1962 - 11/09/2024."