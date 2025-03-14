Breaking News
Mumbai court cautions Abu Azmi to exercise restraint during interviews
Woman held for 'honey-trapping' 74-year-old Delhi businessman
Akola Police return over 200 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners
Nashik cops search for absconding accused, find lawyer's tip-off false
WAVES 2025 Global Summit to be held in Mumbai in May: CM
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Salman Khan treats fans on Holi with new fiery poster of Sikandar

Salman Khan treats fans on Holi with new fiery poster of Sikandar

Updated on: 14 March,2025 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Ahead of the festival of Holi that is set to take place Friday, the makers of Sikandar unveiled a brand-new poster featuring Salman in an intense look

Salman Khan treats fans on Holi with new fiery poster of Sikandar

Picture Courtesy/Salman Khan's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Salman Khan treats fans on Holi with new fiery poster of Sikandar
x
00:00

The much-awaited action drama Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set for its Eid release.


Ahead of the festival of Holi that is set to take place Friday, the makers have unveiled a brand-new poster featuring Salman in an intense look.


Salman, on Thursday, took to his Instagram account to share the poster along with a poster wishing fans a "Happy Holi."


"#HappyHoli Milte hai Eid par! #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss," read the caption of the post.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The poster shows Salman Khan standing on top of a burning vehicle, surrounded by flames and smoke.

Ahead of Holi, the makers also released the song 'Bam Bam Bhole' on Tuesday.

The track features Salman and Rashmika dancing to a high-energy beat. The song, composed by Pritam and sung by Shaan, Dev Negi, and Antara Mitra, has a festive and vibrant feel.

Last month, Salman shared an intriguing teaser for his high-octane film. The one-minute and 21-second-long teaser introduced Salman's character, named Sanjay, who is affectionately called Sikandar by his grandmother. Salman showcased his full massy avatar in the teaser, packed with high-octane action sequences and punchy, 'paisa-vasool' dialogues."Kayde mein raho fayde mein rahoge" and "Insaaf nahi hisab karne aaya hun" are some of the one-liners that Salman delivered with his trademark swag.

The film is directed by AR Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the project, marking Salman Khan's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick.

Salman had also revealed a new poster for Sikandar, showing him deflecting an attack from a sharp object. Sikandar is set to release this Eid. Salman will also appear in Kick 2 in the coming months.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Salman Khan Rashmika Mandanna AR Murugadoss Sikandar eid bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK