Breaking News
Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > On International Yoga Day Sameera Reddy shares her journey to finding inner peace

On International Yoga Day, Sameera Reddy shares her journey to finding inner peace

Updated on: 23 June,2025 12:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

On the occasion of Internation Yoga Day, Sameera Reddy reflected on yoga’s power to cut the noise, calm her fears, and heal from within, calling the practice her daily source of strength and balance

On International Yoga Day, Sameera Reddy shares her journey to finding inner peace

Picture Courtesy/Sameera Reddy's Instagram account; (right) Sameera Reddy. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
On International Yoga Day, Sameera Reddy shares her journey to finding inner peace
x
00:00

Actress Sameera Reddy, known for her inspiring presence on social media, opened up about her personal journey with fear and healing on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

In a heartfelt note, she shared how yoga has become a grounding force in her life, helping her face her fears, embrace her emotions, and find inner peace every single day. Taking to Instagram, she posted a video of herself doing Yoga and reflected on the transformative role yoga has played in her life. In an emotional note, the actress expressed how yoga has helped her find balance, strength, and inner peace through life’s challenges.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)


Sameera wrote, “Every day I fight my fears & you bring me balance. You give me hope &amp; strength. Dear Yoga, you make me corner my mind and deal with what I feel. You hear my thoughts, you make me trust my feelings .. you listen to me when I can’t talk to anyone else but myself. You cut the noise. You let me find my answers.”

“Which in turns heals my soul and my body. It’s all connected. The head heart and the practice. I’m always in grace. #internationaldayofyoga thank you to my teachers @yogabypramila @pleasuringthesenses Yoga for One Earth, One Health- 21st JUNE 2025 #grateful.”

Reddy also added Jackie Shroff’s trending dialogue "Saans le lamba” as background score for the video.

The ‘De Dana Dan’ actress has been documenting her transformation journey through posts on social media. She often shares videos from her workout sessions, giving a glimpse into her fitness routine and personal growth.

On the professional front, 46-year-old Reddy was last seen in the 2013 action film “Varadhanayaka,” helmed by director Ayyappa P. Sharma. The film also starred Sudeepa, Chiranjeevi Sarja, and Nikesha Patel in prominent roles.

Over the years, Sameera has carved a niche for herself with memorable performances in films such as “Maine Dil Tujhko Diya,” “Race,” and “Musafir.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

sameera reddy yoga bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK