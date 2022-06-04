'Samrat Prithviraj' Box-Office: Akshay Kumar's historical collects Rs. 10.70 crore on Day 1

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 June,2022 02:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Manushi Chhillar


Akshay Kumar's historical 'Samrat Prithviraj' finally released in cinemas on June 3 and the opening day figures are out. Also starring Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonu Sood, the saga minted Rs. 10.70 crore on Day 1.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh wrote- "#SamratPrithviraj gathered momentum towards evening on Day 1... Biz at metros - which started slow - did not escalate, but mass circuits showed upward trends. Biz should grow on Day 2 and 3, needs that push for a strong weekend total... Biz should grow on Day 2 and 3, needs that push for a strong weekend total... Biz should grow on Day 2 and 3, needs that push for a strong weekend total... "





