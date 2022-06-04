Breaking News
Covid-19: BMC shuts vaccination centres at 4 tourist spots
Hyderabad minor gangrape case: One arrested, 3 out of 5 accused are minors
Jammu and Kashmir: Hizbul terrorist commander killed in encounter at Anantnag
Uttar Pradesh: 36 arrested, 3 FIRs registered in Kanpur violence
Loan apps racket: Rs 4.23 lakh extorted for loan of Rs 5,000
Mumbai sees 763 Covid-19 cases, highest since Feb 4; active tally touches 3,735
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at RSS chief over Gyanvapi row, says 'before VHP was formed, Ayodhya wasn't even on Sangh's agenda'
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > 'Samrat Prithviraj' Movie Review: Pity

'Samrat Prithviraj' Movie Review: Pity

Updated on: 04 June,2022 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mayank Shekhar | mayank.shekhar@mid-day.com

Top

And I don’t mean this in terms of movements and colour, or extracting the sheer joy and magic of the big screen, where even Kamathipura can look inviting

'Samrat Prithviraj' Movie Review: Pity

A still from 'Samrat Prithviraj'


Samrat Prithviraj
U/A: Action, Drama
Dir: Chandraprakash Dwivedi
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar
Rating: **

Yeah, you do kinda pity Prithviraj. Or Samrat Prithviraj, as the film’s title got changed, last-minute — owing to perennially offended pressure groups. No knock on Akshay Kumar — surely I love him as much you do.




But there’s something about this eternal entertainer, in a terribly fake moustache. As the serious warrior-king with the seat of his Rajput power in Ajmer, when I first hear him go, “Kaka”, directed at his blindfolded uncle (Sanjay Dutt), I almost think he’s gonna break into the hook steps, ‘Bala, Bala, Bala… Shaitan ka saala’ (from Housefull 4!). 


Show full article

Samrat Prithviraj movie review bollywood movie review Akshay Kumar Manushi Chhillar bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK