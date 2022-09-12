Breaking News
Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party eyes BMC with free water and bus rides ahead of polls
Mumbai: BEST gears up to earn carbon credits
IMD predicts heavy rain; issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane
Thane: Missing six-year-old’s body found in immersion tank in Ulhasnagar
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray figures on the list of defaulters at MCA-Kandivli club, office-bearers write to CEO to cancel membership
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sanah Kapur Could relate to the role on a personal level

Sanah Kapur: Could relate to the role on a personal level

Updated on: 12 September,2022 07:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

Top

Sanah Kapur says she was drawn to Saroj Ka Rishta as it champions body positivity

Sanah Kapur: Could relate to the role on a personal level

A still from the film


It has been a significant year for Sanah Kapur who tied the knot with Mayank Pahwa in March. Now, it’s work calling the actor as she readies for the release of Saroj Ka Rishta. Director Abhishek Saxena’s slice-of-life film takes on body shaming as it tells the story of Saroj, essayed by Kapur, who tries to lose weight to woo the man of her dreams. “It felt great to be a part of a project that deals with an issue that all of us face — that of not being accepted if you are different. I believe that everyone is special in their own way,” says the actor, happy to return to the screen almost seven years since Shaandaar (2015).


Giving her nod to the film was a no-brainer. She not only aligned with the movie’s message of body positivity, but also identified with the central character. “Saroj and I share a lot of similarities. I am not as courageous and bold as she is, but I agree with her opinions on certain points. So, I could relate to the character on a  personal level.”

Also Read: Sanah's short film Blue Cupboard based on relationship releases it's trailer


The September 16 release also stars Supriya Pathak, Kumud Mishra and Gaurav Pandey. Kapur notes that the director has woven a beautiful bond between Saroj and her father, who encourages her to become self-reliant instead of bowing down to society’s norms. “One of the things that attracted me was how beautifully the father-daughter relationship was written. It was an honour to share this on-screen bond with Kumud Mishra. If a father is there for his daughter and believes in her, it gives her the strength to be herself.”

Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra

Are you looking forward to watch Kajol in the remake of `The Good Wife`?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
supriya pathak bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK