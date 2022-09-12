Sanah Kapur: Could relate to the role on a personal level

Sanah Kapur says she was drawn to Saroj Ka Rishta as it champions body positivity
It has been a significant year for Sanah Kapur who tied the knot with Mayank Pahwa in March. Now, it’s work calling the actor as she readies for the release of Saroj Ka Rishta. Director Abhishek Saxena’s slice-of-life film takes on body shaming as it tells the story of Saroj, essayed by Kapur, who tries to lose weight to woo the man of her dreams. “It felt great to be a part of a project that deals with an issue that all of us face — that of not being accepted if you are different. I believe that everyone is special in their own way,” says the actor, happy to return to the screen almost seven years since Shaandaar (2015).
Giving her nod to the film was a no-brainer. She not only aligned with the movie’s message of body positivity, but also identified with the central character. “Saroj and I share a lot of similarities. I am not as courageous and bold as she is, but I agree with her opinions on certain points. So, I could relate to the character on a personal level.”
The September 16 release also stars Supriya Pathak, Kumud Mishra and Gaurav Pandey. Kapur notes that the director has woven a beautiful bond between Saroj and her father, who encourages her to become self-reliant instead of bowing down to society’s norms. “One of the things that attracted me was how beautifully the father-daughter relationship was written. It was an honour to share this on-screen bond with Kumud Mishra. If a father is there for his daughter and believes in her, it gives her the strength to be herself.”
