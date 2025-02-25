Now, as the film moves towards a probable sequel—if everything falls into place—it's fun to imagine what might have happened in the 90s.

That Sanam Teri Kasam has become a hit, thanks to its re-release in theatres, would be an understatement, because the impact of the movie goes far beyond just being a box office success. The film, which was released in 2016, initially bombed in theatres but later found a dedicated fan base through satellite television. However, fans launched a movement urging producer Deepak Mukut to re-release the movie on February 7, 2025—and the rest is history.

Now, as the team continues giving interviews, filmmaker duo Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao have spoken about who would have starred in the movie if it had been made in the 90s. And the clear answer is Salman Khan. Here's what they had to say about it.

The two were in conversation with India Today when they were asked who would have been cast in the film if it had been made in the 90s. Sanam Teri Kasam originally stars Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in the lead roles, and both actors are widely appreciated for their performances. Now, as the film moves towards a probable sequel—if everything falls into place—it's fun to imagine what might have happened in the 90s.

Vinay Sapru said, "100% it would have been Salman! The innocence in his eyes, the way he looks at and holds the girl, the purity of thought and emotion—he was the perfect romantic hero of that era, and he would be our perfect Inder. When Salman sir is in a film, he makes his co-star look special because he is so special. Anyone we could have cast opposite him would be special and, of course, it would be a newcomer. His presence alone elevates his leading ladies. He was the ultimate romantic hero of the 90s!"

Who wouldn’t want to work with Salman sir?

Praising Salman Khan further, he added, "Who wouldn’t want to work with Salman sir? Like Radhika ma’am says, he is an institution in himself. He has been a superstar for over 30 years, and his longevity is unmatched. We are just waiting for the right script and the right time. Whenever our mentor decides, we would be honoured to work with him again."

Sanam Teri Kasam is currently back on the big screen. Stay tuned to Mid-Day for more updates.