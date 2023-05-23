Sanjana Sanghi: He is too good to be true

After sharing the screen with Ranbir in Rockstar 12 years ago, Sanjana says co-star Pankaj enhanced her passion for her craft

Pankaj Tripathi with Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Sanghi would agree that the company of a suitable co-star can elevate an actor’s experience multi-fold. Twelve years after she made her acting debut with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rockstar, the actor says she felt the same “magic” while stepping onto the sets of her next project.

“My upcoming film with Pankaj Tripathi sir has been my best experience since Rockstar. I felt the same magic on this set that I felt on my first film. I don’t know what [good] have I done to deserve this,” Sanghi smiles, as she opens up about the Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury-directed drama, which features her as Tripathi’s daughter.

The yet-untitled film, also starring Parvathy, has been penned by Ritesh Shah and Andhadhun co-writer Pooja Ladha Surti. “Pankaj sir, Parvathy, and our director, whom we fondly call Tony da, are kind and caring human beings. They are creative geniuses. When I look at them, I think that they are too good to be true. On our last shooting day, we went to Tony Da and said, ‘Please write a few more pages and extend the shoot.’ We didn’t want to leave Kolkata. We extended our flights. Such things happen rarely.”

Sanghi says her fourth offering has reignited a renewed sense of passion for the movies within her.

“I feel replenished. Even if we worked for 15 hours, thi-ngs didn’t matter. It’s a beautiful father-daughter drama that is also a thriller. It has such a meaty script. Too many greats are involved with the project.”

Meanwhile, Sanghi will also be seen in the women-led road-trip drama, Dhak Dhak, produced by Taapsee Pannu. Also featuring Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza,

and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film gave Sanghi the opportunity to learn to ride a bike. Tarun Dudeja’s directorial venture, the poster of which was unveiled recently, tells the story of four women embarking on a road trip across the Himalayas, which brings with it epiphanies and discoveries.

