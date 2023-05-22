Tere Vaaste: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's charming chemistry shines in the latest track of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

The latest track 'Tere Vaaste' from the upcoming film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' has been launched today. The song highlights the romantic on-screen chemistry between Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan

Pics courtesy/ L- Still from 'Tere Vaaste'; R- Pallav Pallival

Major couple goals incoming! Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are at their adorable best in the latest track of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. The makers of the film have released a brand new song from the fun family entertainer, and this time, the vibe is all about romance!



'Tere Vaaste' is a soothing melody that sees Vicky Kaushal declare his heartfelt affection for Sara Ali Khan, and promise the moon to his lady love. The song captures the sweeping magic of love, with Vicky and Sara’s on screen chemistry serving as the perfect cherry on top. The duo looks like a match made in heaven as they romance each other while roaming the picturesque streets of Indore. What makes the tune even more special is its soulful and sublime lyrics. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, with vocals by Varun Jain, Shadab Faridi, Altamash Faridi and Sachin-Jigar, the track has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.



Talking about the song, Vicky Kaushal says, “This song is beautiful because it is simple and heart touching. While our first track had a soulful charm, this tune will also walk straight into everyone's heart”.



Sharing her thoughts on the track, Sara Ali Khan says, “'Tere Vaaste' has a sweet and old school essence. It was a lot of fun shooting this song with Vicky, and the tune is a delight to the ears too”.



Elaborating on the idea behind the song, composer duo Sachin-Jigar says, “With 'Tere Vaaste', our aim was to beautifully portray the undying passion one feels for the person they love. The beautifully crafted lyrics effortlessly convey the intense emotions, while the captivating music elevates the overall experience. 'Tere Vaaste' possesses all the essential elements necessary to become a resounding success, destined to top the romantic music charts and captivate the hearts of listeners”.

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' follows the unique story of Kapil and Soumya, a married couple that was once madly in love, but can’t stand each other now. As the sword of divorce hangs over this duo, what happens next forms the crux of the Laxman Utekar directorial.



If the romantic appeal of 'Tere Vaaste' is anything to go by, families all over have a ‘hatke’ tale of love to look forward to! Helmed by Laxman Utekar, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' led by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is slated to release in cinemas on June 2, 2023.