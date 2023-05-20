Sara Ali Khan back in Mumbai post-Cannes debut, snaps selfie with fan at airport; watch

At the Mumbai airport, Sara Ali Khan conversed with the paparazzi regarding her participation in the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Sara Ali Khan, an actress who just experienced her first appearance on the red carpet during the 76th Cannes International Film Festival in France, came back to Mumbai on Saturday. A paparazzo account posted a video where Sara was spotted leaving the Mumbai airport. The actress engaged in a conversation with some photographers stationed in the area and warmly greeted them with a smile.

A paparazzo asked Sara how was her experience at Cannes. She replied, "Accha tha. Aap logo ki yaad aayi." Shen then smiled. Another paparazzo complimented her looks at Cannes 2023, and she said, "Thank you."

A fan asked the actor for a selfie and she obliged.

Following her expression of gratitude, the actor hurried towards her car, acknowledging onlookers with a wave before entering. She dressed in a black crop top, blue pants, and a vibrant jacket for the journey, completing her look with white sneakers, a black sling bag and wore glasses.

At the Cannes Film Festival, Sara donned various clothing created by renowned designers. Sara's red carpet appearance occurred on Tuesday, where she wore Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's lehenga. She also sported a black dress and a white and black saree ensemble during the festival. She appeared at the Red Sea International Film Festival wearing a glimmering attire adorned with tassels. Sharing the pictures of her look, Sara took to Instagram and wrote, "Sorry for the spam. Feeling too Glam. Seeing this clear water- Sara nearly swam. But then decided against it- only for my gram fam."

Sara Ali Khan is set to appear in multiple upcoming films. One of these is 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,' directed by Laxman Utekar, which features Vicky Kaushal, Sharib Hashmi, and Rakesh Bedi. The movie, produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, is scheduled to release on June 2nd.

Furthermore, she will also be seen in 'Metro In Dino', which stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Additionally, Sara is involved in two other forthcoming projects: 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and an untitled movie directed by Jagan Shakti, as well as 'Murder Mubarak,' directed by Homi Adjania.

