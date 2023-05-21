Sara Ali Khan visits the Ajmer Sharif Dargah to seek blessing for 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Ahead of the release of her film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', actor Sara Ali Khan visited the Ajmer Sharif Dargah to seek blessings for the film. Sara will be sharing the screen with the 'Uri' star Vicky Kaushal

Pic courtesy/ Instagram

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan visited the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan ahead of the release of her film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' where she will be sharing the screen with the 'Uri' star Vicky Kaushal. The star took to her Instagram feed sharing a picture of herself at the Dargah.

Her co-star Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram feed as he shared a video with Sara, announcing the newest song 'Tere Vaaste' from their movie. The two can be seen singing along to the song, giving their fans a teaser.

In the caption, he wrote, "Cant wait to launch our new song #TereVaaste. Isilye hum aa gaye hain Jaipur ke raaste. See you tomorrow at Raj Mandir Cinema and also Live on Instagram at 12:15pm. SONG DROPPING TOMORROW!!! #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke in Cinemas on 2nd June! @maddockfilms @saregama_official @officialjiostudios"

Meanwhile, at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, there is a noticeable presence of Indian celebrities. On the festival's inaugural day, May 16, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, and Manushi Chhillar were the initial three actresses from India to grace the red carpet. It was their first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

For another day at Cannes, Sara Ali Khan transformed into a glamorous figure. She donned a sparkling bodycon dress and shared it with her fans, accompanied by her signature poetry caption. She captioned, "Sorry for the spam, Feeling too Glam (Dizzy and glowing star emoji), Seeing this clear water- sara nearly swam (thinking face emoji), But then decided against it- only for my gram fam (camera with flash emoji)."

After this post Sara's fans went gaga over her new Cannes 2023 avatar. One fan wrote, "Shinin' like a starrrrrrr", other fan wrote, "NAILED IT!!", while third wrote, "Gorgeous beauty (smiling face with heart eyes emoji)".

Fans can't stop praising and showing their love in the comments section of every post by Sara Ali Khan.

Talking about her previous day looks, on Day 1, Sara Ali Khan was seen wearing Abu Jani's embellished ivory-cream lehenga. The 'Kedarnath' actress looked radiant at Cannes 2023. She elegantly tucked her veil into her hair and showcased her million-dollar smile as she graced the red carpet. Sara Ali Khan complemented her Indian attire with minimal makeup and traditional jewellery, completing her stunning Indian look.