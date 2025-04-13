Breaking News
Mumbai Metro Line 3 services to be restricted from April 12 to 14
Foreign tourist made to speak swear-words, Pune cops register FIR
Man wanted for killing bookie in West Bengal held in city
Be sensitive towards demands of job aspirants: Pawar to Maharashtra govt
Vruksha Sanjivani Abhiyan 2.0: BMC pledges to revive trees in Mumbai
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sanjana Sanghi spills the beans on Dhak Dhak sequel

Sanjana Sanghi spills the beans on 'Dhak Dhak' sequel

Updated on: 13 April,2025 04:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The 2023 road adventure drama "Dhak Dhak" starring Sanjana Sanghi, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza Rekhi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh received a lot of love from movie

Sanjana Sanghi spills the beans on 'Dhak Dhak' sequel

Dhak Dhak

Listen to this article
Sanjana Sanghi spills the beans on 'Dhak Dhak' sequel
x
00:00

The 2023 road adventure drama "Dhak Dhak" starring Sanjana Sanghi, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza Rekhi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh received a lot of love from movie buffs. Now, Sanjana has finally revealed if the makers are working on a sequel.



During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Sanjana shared, "People showered a lot of love on Netflix to our film 'Dhak Dhak' and because of that we are coming up with a sequel, which I am very very excited about."


While the 'Dil Bechara' actress did not reveal many details about the sequel, it would be exciting to see what the makers come up with next.


Penned and directed by Tarun Dudeja, "Dhak Dhak" has been produced by Ajit Andhare, Kevin Vaz, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Taapsee Pannu under the banner of BLM Pictures.

It narrates the motivating tale of four women who set out for a road trip to the highest motorable pass in the world on their bikes on a journey of self-discovery.

The movie which was filmed just within 40 days reached the audience on 13 October 2023.

When asked if the reason for her doing few films is her focus on social work, Sanjana told IANS, "I am not intentionally doing fewer films. It has been four years since my debut, and I have been a part of four projects ever since- we also faced a worldwide pandemic (coronavirus) within that time. Additionally, our industry has been going through a rough patch ever since last year- so, as young actors, we also have to adjust to those changing scenarios. The intention is to do work all the time and lots of it. Even if I do four films in a year, social work will still be my focus. We are all waiting for our industry to be good and healthy again so that the ball can get rolling in the same way that it was before."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

fatima sana shaikh Ratna Pathak Shah Sanjana Sanghi Entertainment News Bollywood Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK