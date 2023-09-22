Firoz A. Nadiadwallah has roped in Sanjay Dutt and Tiger Shroff for his upcoming action comedy film titled Master Blaster. The film is currently in pre-production

Sanjay Dutt and Tiger Shroff

Listen to this article Sanjay Dutt and Tiger Shroff to star in comedy action musical film 'Master Blaster' x 00:00

Known for backing up some of the biggest family comedy action entertainers like 'Hera Pheri', 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'Awara Paagal Deewana' and the 'Welcome Franchise', Firoz A. Nadiadwallah is again all set to take over the action comedy genre. For his upcoming project, the visionary producer has roped in two of the biggest action stars from two different generations, Sanjay Dutt and Tiger Shroff. The title of the comedy action musical is ‘Master Blaster' and is in advanced pre-production stage and will go on floors soon.

The film will be extensively shot in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China with action & technical crew from Los Angeles & china. Several new technical innovations will be introduced in the film for the first time in cinema history. Producer Firoz Nadiadwallah’s relation with the Shaolin temple goes back more than 20 years, owing to which the stars in the movie will be undergoing rigorous & extensive training in advance form of Martial Arts, hand combat & ancient weaponry under the personal training and supervision of senior Shaolin monks.

ADVERTISEMENT

After working with Jackie Shroff in multiple super hit films Khalnayak and Kartoos, it’s the first time ever that Sanjay Dutt will collaborate with his son, Tiger Shroff.



Sanjay Dutt and Tiger Shroff are both known for their power-packed performances and their action avatars. It will be exciting to see this duo collaborate on the silver screen. Hold your breath on this thought, the director and the leading lady of the film will be announced soon which will take the excitement around the film a notches higher.

Sanjay was last seen in the film 'Jawan' in a special role alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The film directed by Atlee sees him play a fun role adding to the narrative of the film. The film is currently breaking box office records. Dutt will next be seen in the Tamil film 'Leo' opposite Vijay. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Dutt will be playing the antagonist in the film. The film marks his debut in the Tamil film industry.

Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, has Ganapath-Part 1 with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline. He also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar in his lineup.