Updated on: 29 July,2024 12:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Other than Sanjay Dutt, ‘KD - The Devil’ also stars Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi, Ramesh Aravind, V Ravichandran, and Dhruva Sarja

Sanjay Dutt Pic/Instagram

Actor Sanjay Dutt is quite a celebrated name in Bollywood. While he dishes memorable performances the next one that has got his fans very excited is in ‘KD - The Devil’. The first look of Sanjay's character Dhak Deva from the film was revealed on his birthday. 


As the actor joins the epic world of Dhruva Sarja's ‘KD-The Devil’, this is being billed as one of his special films. Talking about the same, ‘KD-The Devil's director Prem says, "Who doesn't know the mammothness of Sanjay Dutt in the film industry? He comes with so many impactful roles. His Munnabhai is still celebrated so much, I feel very thankful and blessed that he agreed to do this film, and it was a pleasure working with him."



On joining KD- The Devil,  Sanjay Dutt says, “I am excited to be a part of KD- The Devil. I loved the way Prem Sir had envisioned the world that the film is set in. It’s a period actioner and a pan-India film. I thoroughly enjoyed being part of a team which had some of the best minds in the industry collaborating for this project.”


Other than Sanjay Dutt, ‘KD - The Devil’ also stars Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi, Ramesh Aravind, V Ravichandran, and Dhruva Sarja in important roles. A period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore, ‘KD – The Devil’ is presented by KVN Productions and directed by Prem. The Pan-India multilingual is all set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Apart from this, Sanjay Dutt is reuniting with Raveena Tandon in 'Ghudchadi', which also features Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan. 'Ghudchadi' will hit the OTT platform JioCinema on August 9.

Recently, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar have officially confirmed their new project, featuring a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

Sanjay Dutt has also joined the ensemble cast of the eagerly awaited 'Housefull 5.' Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5' is slated to be a landmark installment in the Housefull franchise, set entirely aboard a cruise ship. This setting marks a first for Hindi cinema franchises, aiming to elevate the comedic and camaraderie-filled essence that the series is celebrated for. The film boasts a star-studded lineup, including Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and now Sanjay Dutt. 

