Sanjay Dutt shares a vintage picture of his mother Nargis on death anniversary, says, 'Miss you, Maa!'

Sanjay Dutt posted an old picture of his late mother, Nargis, on her death anniversary on Instagram and expressed his feelings by saying, 'Miss you, Maa!'

Old picture of Nargis, Sanjay Dutt and her sister

Sanjay Dutt's mother, Nargis, was one of the greatest actresses in Indian cinema. In the early 1980s, legendary actress Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. After fighting with the diseases for a long time, she passed away on May 3, 1981, just a few days before the release of her son Sanjay Dutt's Bollywood debut film, 'Rocky'.

Ahead of her mother's 42nd death anniversary, Sanjay Dutt posted a beautiful vintage picture on Instagram with the caption, "Miss you, Maa! Your love and warmth continue to guide me every day, and I am forever grateful for the lessons you taught me. (heart emoji)."

Sanjay Dutt fans left comments after he posted the picture with her mom and sister.

In the picture a innocent boy Sanjay Dutt is holding her sister and sitting with her mother nargiz.

The actress still has a very warm place in everyone's heart and often remembers her on all her special days.

On her death anniversary last year, the actor Sanjay Dutt shared the collage of her mother and wrote, "Not a single moment goes by when I don’t remember you. Ma, you were the basis of my life and the strength of my soul. I wish my wife and kids would have met you for you to give them all your love and blessings. I miss you today and every day!"

In year 2021, Sanjay Dutt had shared a monochromatic picture on Instagram with his mother. It was a childhood picture of Sanjay Dutt with his mum. The caption to the actor's post will surely touch your heart. Putting his emotions into words, for his mother, he wrote, "Not a day goes by when I don't miss you Ma!"

This picture from decades ago also reminds us of the spectacular work Nargis ji did as an actress.

