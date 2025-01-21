Sanjay Dutt has been in touch with Saif Ali Khan's family ever since the latter got stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra residence a few days ago

Sanjay Dutt. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Sanjay Dutt visits Lilavati Hospital to check on Saif Ali Khan's health after stabbing incident x 00:00

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has been in touch with Saif Ali Khan's family ever since the latter got stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra residence a few days ago. On Monday, Sanjay visited the Lilavati Hospital to meet Saif and enquire about his health. The visuals of his arriving at the hospital surfaced online. Saif is currently recovering from multiple injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media, Dr Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital informed that the actor will remain under observation for another day, and the decision on discharging him will be made in the next one to two days. The attack took place when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered the actor's home with the alleged intent of theft. Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine while attempting to intervene during a confrontation between the intruder and his housemaid.

The accused was apprehended at Hiranandani Estate in Thane while attempting to flee to his native village. The police said he hails from the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh. The incident occurred around 2:00 AM on January 16, during which Saif Ali Khan sustained serious injuries, including multiple stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

At an event, Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan shared an update on his health while speaking to the media. She said, "We are happy that he is recovering well, and we are very thankful. We feel very blessed and grateful that it wasn't any worse. Thank you for all your wishes."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever