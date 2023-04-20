Sanjay Kapoor will not misstep this time

Sanjay Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of Bloody Daddy and three more projects, on making the most of his second innings

Sanjay Kapoor

To Sanjay Kapoor, 2023 is his most exciting year on the work front. The actor will be seen in four projects, beginning with Shahid Kapoor-led Bloody Daddy. He will follow it up with Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak, and Prakash Jha’s Laal Batti. His underwhelming run at the movies behind him, Sanjay — who featured in Lust Stories (2018) and The Gone Game — says that the OTT boom gave him a new lease of life. “One should never give up. I went through the phase where good work was not coming my way. But it has been an exciting time for me since Lust Stories, and Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara happened. After that, there has been no looking back. If you have it in you, your time will come. I feel my time has come now,” states the actor.

In Ali Abbas Zafar’s actioner Bloody Daddy, he plays a quirky nightclub owner-gangster who kidnaps Shahid Kapoor’s son in exchange for his stolen drugs, while Jha’s socio-political web series sees Sanjay as a ruthless politician. The variety of roles is not lost on him. “What I love about these projects is that they are all with fantastic directors. Also, each role is different from the other.”

Yesterday, Sanjay wrapped up the shoot of Murder Mubarak, also starring Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi. Adajania’s mystery thriller is of personal significance to the actor. It reunites him with Karisma after Shakti: The Power (2002) and their TV show, Karishma — The Miracles of Destiny. He says, “Karisma and I are good friends. No matter how close you are, [it is only] when you are shooting that you spend quality time together. It was a beautiful reunion.”a